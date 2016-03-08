Bologna are currently hosting Roma in the 5round of Serie A at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara and are in a surprising 2-0 lead over Eusebio Di Francesco’s team.Everything began in the 36minute, with Federico Mattiello scoring Bologna’s first goal of the season with a well-placed curler. After scoring, the 23-year-old defender ran to the fans and celebrated his goal with a trademark Cristiano Ronaldo celebration.