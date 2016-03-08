Former Juventus defender scores and celebrates like Ronaldo - video
23 September at 16:30Bologna are currently hosting Roma in the 5th round of Serie A at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara and are in a surprising 2-0 lead over Eusebio Di Francesco’s team.
Everything began in the 36th minute, with Federico Mattiello scoring Bologna’s first goal of the season with a well-placed curler. After scoring, the 23-year-old defender ran to the fans and celebrated his goal with a trademark Cristiano Ronaldo celebration.
#Matiello che esulta come @Cristiano! #BolognaRoma pic.twitter.com/QisHU5UqGN— No-Frost™️ (@ape0481) 23 settembre 2018
