Former Juventus director: 'Marotta could join AC Milan'
01 October at 20:10Former Juventus director of football Alessio Secco has revealed that Beppe Marotta could join Milan after having announced his Juventus exit.
Following Juve's impressive 3-1 win over Napoli this past weekend, Marotta announced that he is stepping down as the Juventus CEO in what was a highly shocking announcement. Napoli have been linked with the Italian, who has denied any links with the FIGC.
And Secco was recently asked about Marotta's exit from Juventus and he revealed that the Italian could be heading to AC Milan.
Secco said: " Giuseppe, for the work he did, will have no problem finding a new and compelling challenge. He is a legend like Nedved:
"Marotta's future? It could be for Milan, a company that wants to be great again."
Pavel Nedved has been tipped to replace Marotta, who has been heavily linked with a switch to Napoli and Andrea Agnelli has confirmed that his replacement will be known by the 25th of October.
