Former Juventus man: ‘Pogba could have played in the NBA’
07 November at 21:30Former Juventus forward Alessandro Matri spoke of Manchester United’s French midfielder Paul Pogba – in his usual column for Tuttosport:
“Paul was always a joking boy. Every time he saw me he repeated the gesture of my exultation, training me with him every day, I always thought that if he had not become a footballer, he could easily play in the NBA. Pogba has an elasticity - I have never challenged him to a game of basketball, I am unwatchable.”
