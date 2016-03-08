Former Juventus midfielder picks who will be more important than CR7 for Sarri at Juve

11 July at 21:15
Former Juventus midfielder Tacchinardi has given an interview to the Gazzetta dello Sport about Maurizio Sarri's Juventus, including making an interesting prediction about who will be vital to the Italian's time at the club. 

"Everyone talks about Cristiano, but for me the key to the new Juve will be Pjanic. In addition to directing, he will have to produce the same intensity as Jorginho and lead the first ball recovery, fundamental for Sarri. Pjanic has more quality than Jorginho: if he manages to do what the coach asks his director he will have a great season."

