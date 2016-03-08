Former Juventus player discusses Icardi rumours

Former Juventus player Giuliano Giannichedda has spoken to Radio Bianconera about various topics; including the rumours linking Paul Pogba and Mauro Icardi to the club:



"​Dybala is a great player and champion, clearly with the arrival of Ronaldo he did not do what he had done the year before because the Portuguese is a centralizer. Playing with him is not easy for another striker. Dybala has suffered, but with Sarri in my opinion he can have a role in the next championship.



"​Icardi? I think there would be too many in front of him, if Icardi should arrive someone should leave.



"​Pogba? When a great champion arrives everyone is happy . But it is clear that if there are so many great players it becomes a problem. You always play in eleven, so for every star that arrives someone will have to leave.



"​Cuadrado at full-back? If Cancelo were to leave, I think a role player is needed. Cuadrado did it well and also. Darmian? He is a Juventus player, even though his name has come out many times and Juventus has never taken it."