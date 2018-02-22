​Cobolli Gigli was appointed president of the club after that Juventus were relegated to Serie B in summer 2006.“Juventus were relegated in summer 2006. It’s right to accept that but I think the process was a bit strage, may factors were ignored and phone tapping of other clubs were hidden. I think of Inter, for example. Later on it emerged that Inter had been involved in the scandal as well, the federal prosecutor claimed it but accusation had become statute-barred by then.”Buffon, Chiellini, Camoranesi, Nedved, Del Piero and Trezeguet. They understood they needed to be humble and we managed to win the league.”“We were officially promoted three games before the end of the season. We won away at Arezzo, a team that, at the time, was coached by Antonio Conte. He was very unhappy with our win (5-2) and waited for us outside the dressing room to tell us that he expected a different result. Arezzo were involved in the relegation battle and at the end of the season they got relegated.”