Former Juventus star: Finally free from football

Just over a year ago, former Juventus Alexander Manninger hung his gloves and dedicated himself to a new phase in his life with his family and friends. "No, I do not miss football," he told toronews-. In the last sixteen months I've never thought about it and I have not touched a ball.



"I'm not complaining, football has given me so much for 22 years, but it also took a lot from me. I was forced to be away from my family and friends as every week I had a commitment and then I had another: between matches, training sessions or travels you had no choice.



"Now I have the opportunity to decide what to do in the morning, I can organize a barbecue with friends without having to worry. I rediscovered the value of the weekend. Today I'm recovering everything that football has taken away from me, I feel free."

