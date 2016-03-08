Former Juventus star Paul Pogba becomes a father - pictures

World champion and former Juventus star Paul Pogba has announced the birth of his first son. Former Manchester United player Bryan Robson has recently spoken about it saying “I congratulated him when I saw him in Dubai.”



His partner Maria Salaues was seen strolling through the streets of Manchester, with the 25-year-old Manchester United midfielder. The news of the birth has been greeted excitedly in England, with The Sun publishing photos of the couple, and the child has even been dubbed “Pogbaby” by the British media.



​However, Pogba and Maria appear to be taking it all in their stride and have been seen having a relaxing meal in a restaurant to celebrate the birth of their son. Pogba has found a new lease of life on the pitch in recent weeks, and now has a new role in life as a father.



