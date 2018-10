Former Juventus star Zbigniew Boniek has revealed that Genoa star and Polish sensation Krzysztof Piatek will stay at Genoa for the next two years.Piatek recently broke a record as he joined the likes of Ronaldo in the list of players who have scored eight goals in their first six Serie A games. The 23-year-old has now taken his tally to nine goals, following his goal against Parma.Boniek was talking to SportMediase t recently and he was asked about rumors linking his compatriot Piatek with a move to Inter Milan and Juventus. Boniek said that the striker should stay at Genoa for the next two years.He said: "Inter or Juve in January? Absolutely not, if you ask me for advice, I would say that he must stay another two years in Genoa, to grow and learn and then, at the age of 25, he should go where he wants "Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)