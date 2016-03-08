Former Juventus star: 'Piatek should not join Juve or Inter'
11 October at 20:45Former Juventus star Zbigniew Boniek has revealed that Genoa star and Polish sensation Krzysztof Piatek will stay at Genoa for the next two years.
Piatek recently broke a record as he joined the likes of Ronaldo in the list of players who have scored eight goals in their first six Serie A games. The 23-year-old has now taken his tally to nine goals, following his goal against Parma.
Boniek was talking to SportMediaset recently and he was asked about rumors linking his compatriot Piatek with a move to Inter Milan and Juventus. Boniek said that the striker should stay at Genoa for the next two years.
He said: "Inter or Juve in January? Absolutely not, if you ask me for advice, I would say that he must stay another two years in Genoa, to grow and learn and then, at the age of 25, he should go where he wants "
