Former Juventus star predicts a Pogba return

Former Juventus star Massimo Mauro believes that Manchester United's Paul Pogba could very well return to the Old Lady after his bad blood with Coach Jose Mourinho.



Mauro who represented Juventus between the years of 1985 till 1989 spoke to Tuttosport saying: "It seems like a real possibility for Pogba to return to Juventus. Off course Juventus will have to present a huge offer if they are willing to sign him and I am not sure if this is a transaction that could happen in January as it is not easy to sign a player of his quality in the winter."



The former midfielder was asked if there is a place for the Frenchman at the new Juventus he replied: "Well, even if you did not need him, I would take him anyway. Guys, it's Pogba! Getting him back would be an important step in the race to all the goals that Juve aims for this season."

