Former Juventus star waiting on offer from Spain and Germany
21 August at 12:15Torino star Iago Falque is waiting for offers from Borussia Dortmund and Spanish giants Sevilla, as he looks to move away from the Turin based side this summer.
The winger has previously plied his trade with both Barcelona and Real Madrid, apart from having played for Juventus and Tottenham as well.
Falque recently made comments about him not being respect enough despite scoring 24 times over the last two seasons. Those statements have sparked transfer talk, jeopardizing Falque's future at Torino.
Tuttosport report that Torino are now considering offers and both Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla could make an offer of their own to sign the player, after the Andalusians have been heavily linked with the player
Falque will be more keen to go back to Spain to join Sevilla, but he could also consider a move to Dortmund, if Torino do accept the right offers for the player.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
