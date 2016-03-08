Former Juventus striker reacts to being given two-year prison sentence
31 October at 20:20Former Juventus star Vincenzo Iaquinta has been handed a prison sentence of two years as part of a media trial.
Iaquinta played at the bianconeri for six years, after he joined the club from Udinese in the summer of 2007 for a fee of 11.3 million euros. He made 86 appearances for the Old Lady, scoring 30 times.
The striker was sentenced two years of prison today, after he was found guilty of possessing illegal arms, but he has been cleared of links of the mafia. His father though, has been sentenced to 19 years of jail as he has been found guilty of mafia association.
Outside the court though, Iaquinta was seen venting his frustration at the decision. A video uploaded on Facebook caught him saying:
"We do not even know what it is in our family. It is not possible.They have ruined my life on nothing, because I am Calabrese.I am suffering like a dog for my family and my children without doing anything , but I won a World Cup and I'm proud of being from Calabria, we did not do anything."
