Former Juventus target agrees Arsenal move: the details
19 June at 17:55As Unai Emery continues to look for players to strengthen Arsenal’s team, after completing the signing of former Juve player Stephan Lichtsteiner and nearing moves for Bernd Leno, Sokratis and Lucas Torreira, the latest reports from the Daily Express suggest that a deal for Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi is close.
N’Zonzi, 29, was a transfer target for Juventus last season, but Sevilla would not part with his services for any less than €40m, which Juve were not willing to spend. A year older, N’Zonzi will perhaps move to Arsenal for less.
Unai Emery managed Steven N’Zonzi whilst at Sevilla and it appears as though the calling of his former boss has been decisive in this transfer.
Arsenal fans will be excited about the prospect of a quality defensive midfielder joining the club, hoping that N’Zonzi can somewhat replicate the presence of Patrick Vieira, who has left a hole in the club since his departure back in 2005.
