Former Juventus target close to Sampdoria move
31 August at 14:35Former Juventus target and Braga starlet Francisco Trincao is close to a move to Sampdoria, Calciomercato understand.
Trincao is one of the highest rated young Portuguese players in Europe currently and has often drawn comparisons to Cristiano Ronaldo. He played for the Portuguese Under-20s in the recent World Cup and even scored a goal, sharing the dressing room with new Milan signing Rafael Leao.
We understand that Samp are close to signing Trincao on an initial loan deal with the right of redemption set at 12 million euros and a salary paid by the Genoese club that is seriously thinking of giving
Di Francesco a reinforcement in the attack.
Courtships and negotiations like this one happened last January and it saw Fabio Paratici close to closing a deal for Juventus. He sat around a table to negotiate with Braga who asked for a final sale of no less than 12 million euros- figure that Juventus was ready to meet.
It was only on loan (for 1 million) with a right of redemption set at 11. Nothing was done, although the player still likes it a lot.
Go to comments