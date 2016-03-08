Former Juventus target close to Sampdoria move

31 August at 14:35
Former Juventus target and Braga starlet Francisco Trincao is close to a move to Sampdoria, Calciomercato understand.

Trincao is one of the highest rated young Portuguese players in Europe currently and has often drawn comparisons to Cristiano Ronaldo. He played for the Portuguese Under-20s in the recent World Cup and even scored a goal, sharing the dressing room with new Milan signing Rafael Leao.

We understand that Samp are close to signing Trincao on an initial loan deal with the right of redemption set at 12 million euros and a salary paid by the Genoese club that is seriously thinking of giving
 Di Francesco a reinforcement in the attack.

Courtships and negotiations like this one happened last January and it saw Fabio Paratici close to closing a deal for Juventus. He sat around a table to negotiate with Braga who asked for a final sale of no less than 12 million euros-  figure that Juventus was ready to meet.

It was only on loan (for 1 million) with a right of redemption set at 11. Nothing was done, although the player still likes it a lot. 

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Sampdoria

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.