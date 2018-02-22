Former Lazio and Inter star reveals why de Vrij should miss UCL showdown
15 May at 20:30During an interview with Radio RMC Sport, Julio Cruz has had his say on why Lazio central defender Stefan de Vrij should not play on Sunday night against Inter, with UEFA Champions League qualification on the line. Here is what he had to say on the matter:
“In my opinion, de Vrij should not play. He will have split loyalties and will not be 100% focused on the match. I do not know how Inter managed to lose against Sassuolo. They absolutely have to win. I am sure that they will do everything and more in order to reach the Champions League. I hope they succeed.”
INTERVENENDO AI MICROFONI DI Rmc Sport IL DOPPIO EX JULIO CRUZ SI E' ESPRESSO SU LAZIO - INTER E SUL CASO D E VRIJ pic.twitter.com/NbJRgWjQU5— Io Nasco Qui (@IoNascoQui) May 15, 2018
(Radio RMC Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments