Former Lazio and Tottenham Hotspur star Paul Gascoigne has been accused of sexual harassment and was also arrested following the filing of a lawsuit against him for the same.Gascoigne had joined Lazio from Spurs in the summer of 1992 for a current equivalent of 10.5 million euros. His career was full of issues with addiction and alcoholic problems that eventually brought about his downfall.Gascoigne has now been acussed of sexual harassment by a woman who has said that the former striker has accused him for inappropriately touching her during a train journey from the Durham station.Gascoigne has arrested for the charges and was later released, but is now looking possible witnesses who can confirm that he wasn't involved in anything like that. Investigations about the same are also underway.Gascoigne was set to be a commentator for a channel during the World Cup, but health problems forced him to pull out.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)