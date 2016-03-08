Former Lazio defender 'regrets leaving' Biancocelesti
27 September at 09:45Former Lazio defender Wesley Hoedt has given an interview about his departure from Lazio, saying that:
"I made a mistake. I had a five-year contract [in Italy]. After two years, they offered to extend it for another five, with better conditions.The Italian football culture is very professional, but everyone wants to play in the best league in the world, the Premier League, and Southampton offered me a contract that I could not refuse. Unfortunately, the club has had two bad seasons and things didn't go as I thought."
