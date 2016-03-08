Djibril Cisse with a shocking move back to Italy

Former Lazio player Djibril Cisse is back to Italy for new club AC Vicenza 1902 that will be playing in Serie D this season.



Cisse who played in the top leagues all over the world and presented France's national team on numerous occasions joined a Serie D club at the age of 37.



New club AC Vicenza 1902, who were founded this summer after the previous iteration of Vicenza went bankrupt and they are expected to play in Serie D this season (the amateur division) rather than Serie C/Lega Pro.



The Frenchman represented teams France, England, Italy, Russia, Qatar, Greece and Switzerland.

