Former Liverpool and Juve target set for imminent Barcelona move

31 January at 15:25
Barcelona completed the signing of Toulouse defender Jean-Clair Todibo, RAC1 reports.
 
The talented French defender had not signed his first professional contract with the Ligue 1 side and both Juve and Liverpool made attempts to sign him.
 
Todibo, however, snubbed a move to Italy and England and opted to sign Barcelona instead.
 
The 19-year-old was expected to join the Catalans at the end of the season but according to the Spanish radio, the La Liga giants have decided to anticipate his arrival in January.
 
Todibo will reportedly arrive in Barcelona in the coming hours to immediately become a new player of the Blaugrana.
 
Barcelona are expected to pay an extra € 2 million fee to secure the services of Todibo in the January transfer window.

Todibo has 10 appearances and one goal in all competitions with Toulouse and he is now set to become  a new Barcelona player. The Blaugrana have also completed the signing of Valencia’s Jeison Murillo in January.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.