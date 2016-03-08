Former Liverpool and Juve target set for imminent Barcelona move
31 January at 15:25Barcelona completed the signing of Toulouse defender Jean-Clair Todibo, RAC1 reports.
The talented French defender had not signed his first professional contract with the Ligue 1 side and both Juve and Liverpool made attempts to sign him.
Todibo, however, snubbed a move to Italy and England and opted to sign Barcelona instead.
The 19-year-old was expected to join the Catalans at the end of the season but according to the Spanish radio, the La Liga giants have decided to anticipate his arrival in January.
Todibo will reportedly arrive in Barcelona in the coming hours to immediately become a new player of the Blaugrana.
Barcelona are expected to pay an extra € 2 million fee to secure the services of Todibo in the January transfer window.
Todibo has 10 appearances and one goal in all competitions with Toulouse and he is now set to become a new Barcelona player. The Blaugrana have also completed the signing of Valencia’s Jeison Murillo in January.
Go to comments