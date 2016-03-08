"Emre Can will undergo clinical tests and investigations for a thyroid nodule that could also require surgical treatment," the statement read.

This means that the midfielder could miss the important clash with Manchester United on Tuesday, although this has not yet been confirmed by Juventus' press office. However, the Bianconeri's last game gives us a clue as to if he will play, as Emre Can didn't feature in the 1-1 draw.

A thyroid nodule occurs in the thyroid gland and are often benign but can be malignant, hence why further tests will need to be carried out in order to secure that the nodule won't do him any harm.

