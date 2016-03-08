Former Liverpool star set for renewed Lazio contract
11 September at 13:15According to the very latest reports from Italian newspaper Il Messaggero, Lazio are preparing a new contract for Brazilian midfielder Lucas Leiva. The 31-year-old joined Lazio from Liverpool last summer and has quickly become an integral part of the Biancocelesti set-up, winning the fan-voted ‘player of the season’ award.
Lucas Leiva’s current contract with Lazio is set to expire in the summer of 2020, yet Claudio Lotito and the rest of the Lazio management are eager to have him tied to the club indefinitely, with the potential for a coaching job once he eventually retires.
Leiva joins the likes of Ciro Immobile, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Stefan Radu and Senad Lulic as the Lazio players receiving new contracts, as the club look to plan for the future and reward the best for their continued efforts for the club.
Check our gallery for photos and social posts from Lucas Leiva's time at Lazio...
For more Lazio content; exclusives, news and features, visit The Laziali.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments