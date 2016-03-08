Former Liverpool star tipped to succeed Zidane at Real Madrid

Former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso is a new name that is being linked as a potential replacement for Zinedine Zidane.



The Los Blancos have started the new season on a bad note and their recent 3-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain was another reminder of that. They have won just a single game out of their first three La Liga games as they gear up to face Sevilla this weekend.



Mundo Deportivo claim that Florentino Perez has added Alonso's name to the list, if Zidane does leave or if he is sacked later this season. They claim that the Frenchman's position is currently at list.