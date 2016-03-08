Former Madrid and Roma man laughs off Maldini criticism
30 August at 13:15Christian Panucci, the head coach of the Albanian national team and a former Italian player of the likes of Inter, Roma and Real Madrid, spoke to the Gazzetta dello Sport, to whom he revealed his wish of returning to Rome and more of his thoughts about this season; and Milan and Roma specifically:
“Milan was lucky, I arrived at 20-years-old and at Milanello I found extraordinary companions that I changed the mentality, Milan means championship, Champions, Europe's perfume, work culture and football education. People like Tassotti, Baresi, Maldini and Donadoni made me understand the right way. Training at half past ten, I arrive punctual at ten o'clock and I find Baresi who is there from 9.30. Something tells me that I have the wrong time anyway ... That nucleus of players in my opinion is irreproducible.”
“In Rome I was 28 years old, it was my second youth and I was out with all the professional seriousness gained between Milan and Real Madrid, Rome means great emotions, a special feeling that you only discover if you go to play. feel the curve and become a fearless fighter Rome is also where I live, not by chance.
“Coaching one day in Rome or Milan? Going back to where you played is very beautiful ... Rome, in particular, would be a dream for the emotions experienced. I wish Di Francesco to stay many years, but I hope that life and destiny before then take me there.
“Maldini? I laugh when I hear that Paul has no experience to be a manager, football and Milan are his world, he has almost a thousand games on his shoulders and so I ask you: he will talk to the team or 'see' a In the ball you need people who have done football, because there are those who come in coming from another world, Maldini has transmitted to us all the values of Milan The most important teaching he gave me is in this sentence : 'My biggest adversary is myself.' I love the couple with Leonardo, they are two good people and Leo is an expert manager, they can build a winning Milan.
“Conti-Caldara-Romagnoli-Calabria an all-Italian defensive line is something I like very much, the Milan of the past has come a long way starting from this basis. In perspective they are all very strong, it will be up to the coaches to perfect them.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments