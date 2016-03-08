Former Man United boss: 'We had a helicopter ready for Gareth Bale'
18 March at 15:25Former Manchester United manager David Moyes has said that the club had almost signed Gareth Bale from Tottenham in 2013.
Moyes was appointed as Sir Alex Ferguson's successor in 2013, but the club finished 7th in the 2013-14 season and Moyes was sacked in April, 2014. His tenure was marked by lack of transfer activity too.
The Scot was recently talking to BeInSport recently and talked about how close United were to signing Bale in the summer of 2013.
"By the time we got to the end of the transfer window, we always thought we had a chance of getting Gareth Bale. We hoped we could talk him out of going to Real Madrid because it was already half done.
"We had offered more money, we tried to entice him. We did [have a helicopter ready] and we tried."
Bale ended up joining Real Madrid that summer for a record fee.
