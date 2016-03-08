Former Man United goalkeeper Taibi: 'Buffon is going home, Perin doesn't have the mentality to be No2'

Always at work, without pause, to improve the rose and thin it out in the elements considered too much. Inter does not stop and, after defining the sales of Pinamonti, Vanheusden and Adorante, it continues to probe the market in search of buyers for the redundancies. Among these, one of the most cumbersome is without a doubt Dalbert.



EVALUATION - Purchased in the summer of 2017 for 20 million euros more bonuses from Nice, the Brazilian exterior has largely disappointed the (high) expectations placed on him. Inter waited for him, tried to stimulate him, but with poor results. Some encouraging performances, others to say the least depressing. Emblematic the last test, disastrous, against Empoli when, taking over in the final for Perisic, he made a whole stadium sweat cold with obvious and trivial errors. The time is up, with the right offer Dalbert can leave. According to what has been learned from calciomercato.com, Inter values ​​it at around 18 million euros, a useful figure for not recording harmful losses.



CONTACT WITH LYON - Despite two bad years, Lyon is seriously thinking about the class '95. President Aulas himself at RMC admitted: "Silvinho knows him, his value has fallen because he has not played so much, we are interested". The Brazilian likes Lyon who, in fact, according to what has been collected by calciomercato.com, after the first polls, sent the first offer to Inter, asking Dalbert on loan. Proposal rejected, as the formula does not satisfy the Nerazzurri, who would like to get rid of the player once and for all. The contacts between the two companies, however, continue, continue. A positive turnaround in the coming days cannot be ruled out.















































Massimo Taibi, former Serie A and Premier League goalkeeper told RBN microphones about Buffon's return to Juventus and about the increasingly possible departure of Perin.



Taibi has focused its attention on this aspect, emphasizing the difficulties in managing a "second" role.



"[Buffon] still wants to play and returning to Juve would be like going home. Last year there were the conditions to leave, he had an important offer to play, but now, at 41, he will be willing to play less, it's a good project and a nice return "



"Doing the second is another role. I tried to do the second, I felt like a fish out of water, if you lose the eye it becomes complicated. Perin is a proprietor, he doesn't have the mentality to do the second"



Taibi played for a number of Italian sides including Milan and Atalanta but also made 4 appearances for Manchester United in the Premier League.





