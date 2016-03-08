Former Man United president reveals why he prefers Messi over Ronaldo
31 March at 13:00Martin Edwards, the legendary president of Manchester United (he held the position from 1980 to 20002 and then became honorary president), spoke to Tuttosport about Juventus' star Cristiano Ronaldo.
"He was a great talent even when he was 18 and it could seem like a gamble to invest so much money on him. Instead, United signed him after a friendly match against Sporting in which he played, showing all his qualities. It was the players who decided that. After that game, they went to Ferguson and told him to sign him because they had seen a special player," he said.
"Cristiano is special. This is because next to the natural talent he also adds days of hard work. If he is still the best in the world? Cristiano is fantastic but he is very focused on himself, even in the way of celebrating. This is why I choose Messi who, unlike him, always puts the team above everything," Edwards added.
