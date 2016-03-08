Some good news for Juventus: a former elite striker

Speaking to Betfair (via the Mirror), the ex-Tottenham, Manchester United and Bayer Leverkusen star said that he saw the Bianconeri going all the way,



something they have almost done twice in the last four years. Beaten in the final both in 2015 and 2017, the Old Lady is still looking for that elusive third star, the last one being earned in 1996.

" Real Madrid have obviously lost Ronaldo to Juve, it doesn’t mean the team is weak, they clearly have great players, but it’s Barcelona I see as being the stronger of the Spanish teams this year.

"I think Juventus will reach the final and I see Manchester City or Barcelona joining them there," Berbatov said."The way that City play and the players they have mean that they of course have to be amongst the favourites and I’m certain they will do better than last year’s effort of being knocked out in the quarter-finals by Liverpool .”Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Juventus was also underlined by the Bulgarian hitman, but he isn’t ready to discount the Merengues, or indeed Barcelona…"Who will actually win it? Without watching the early rounds how can you possibly say? It’s so close between those top teams at the moment that without watching any games it’s impossible to say."