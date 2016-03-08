Former Man Utd midfielder reveals he was close to Milan and Napoli moves

13 July at 12:15
Former Manchester United and Everton midfielder Marouane Fellaini has given an interview to the Gazzetta dello Sport about his career, including revealing how close he was, on two occasions, to moving to Italy to join Napoli and later AC Milan.

"​I like Italian life. It's hot, you have passion and the food is spectacular. I just have to learn Italian, but for this I should live there and in the past I was close. In 2014 I almost signed with Napoli, I had also talked to Benitez. I had just finished my first year with Manchester United and it wasn't the best. In that summer I played a great World Cup with Belgium and I didn't know if I would have been with the Red Devils next season. I really thought about it, then I thought and I realised that United was a great club and the Premier League was a great competition. I wanted to try again.

"​A year ago there was this other opportunity, my agent spoke to Milan. But I know Mourinho very well, I felt good with him and he wanted me to stay at United: it was easy to choose to stay a few more months. Mourinho for me is a great man and I still feel him: I like his personality, he is tough but generous. And then in football it is normal to have highs and lows between coaches and players."

