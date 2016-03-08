Former Man Utd player reveals team ‘ridiculed’ Cristiano Ronaldo in training
06 November at 15:55Speaking to Sky Sports on Monday Night Football yesterday evening, former Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher revealed an insight into Cristiano Ronaldo’s time at the club.
According to Fletcher, “there were times he was putting ankle weights on for training, doing fast feet and the lads were laughing at him. But it didn't deter him.” The Scot added, “Ronaldo had a mind-set that he was going to be the best player in the world from the first day he came into the club, he ramped up training early on. At first people loved the desire but he did get stick for it.'
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments