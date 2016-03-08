Former Man Utd star offered to Inter
16 July at 09:55Former Manchester United and Real Madrid star Angel di Maria has reportedly been offered to Serie A giants Inter Milan.
The Paris Saint-Germain star was part of the Argentine side that played in the FIFA World Cup but got knocked out of the tournament in the Round of 16 at the hands of France. Di Maria scored a stunner against the eventual Champions.
Tuttosport report that Di Maria's agent Jorge Mendes has offered the former Manchester United man to Inter Milan, who would have to pull of a complex deal to sign the playmaker.
Joao Mario will have to be sold, in the first place, and a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers could be on the horizon for him as West Ham rejected a chance to bring him back on loan and Inter rejected Tottenham's attempts to include him in a swap deal involving Mousa Dembele.
Di Maria is currently on the sidelines at PSG, who might have to sell the player to avoid FFP sanctions. The player has also been linked with a move to Napoli this summer.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
