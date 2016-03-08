Former Man Utd star takes aim at Lukaku: 'He was overweight'

Andy he admitted he was overweight ! He is over 100kg! He’s a Manchester United player!



He will score goals and do well at Inter Milan but unprofessionalism is contagious — Gary Neville (@GNev2) August 8, 2019

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville has taken a dig at Lukaku, admitting that the Belgian was fat.The striker has now completed his medical ahead of a move to Inter and is now set to be announced soon. United had told him to train with the Under-23s and had fined him two weeks of his wages for posting confidential information on Twitter.Gary Neville posted on Twitter: "Andy he admitted he was overweight ! He is over 100kg! He’s a Manchester United player! He will score goals and do well at Inter Milan but unprofessionalism is contagious."