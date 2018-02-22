Former Manchester United flop interested in Milan switch

Reports from Italian daily Corriere dello Sport say that former Manchester United flop Memphis Depay would be interested in a move to AC Milan this summer.



The 24-year-old Dutchman failed miserably at Manchester United before sealing a move to Lyon. And since joining the French side, Memphis has been on fire. This season, the winger appeared 36 times for Lyon, scoring 19 times and racking up a tally of 13 assists.



Corriere dello Sport say that Memphis will be interested in a move to San Siro, but arranging for finances will be a problem for the clb.



It is said that current Milan owner Yonghong Li has to feed 40 million euros to the club or he could risk a takeover at the hands of the Elliot Fund. And there is currently a lack of funds at the club.



While Alvaro Morata too is interested in a move to Milan, they'd struggle to arrange funds for them. Same could be the case with Memphis Depay, despite the player's willing the club.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)