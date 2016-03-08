Former Manchester United star denies departure amidst Inter Milan rumours
22 July at 19:30After yesterday, where Real Madrid star Karim Benzema publically called out Gianluca Di Marzio not once but twice, more players are starting to follow the trend, calling the media liars.
Following a tweet from a PSG account which stated that Di Maria had made his decision to leave and announced it to his teammates on WhatsApp, Di Maria screenshotted the tweet and posted it on his Instagram story with the caption: “Dejen de mentir”, which, in Spanish, means “Stop lying”.
This comes after rumours suggesting that Inter Milan were interested in signing him, as well as Napoli, which the Napoli president, De Laurentiis, publically denied in a rant a few days ago.
Now, it appears as though Angel Di Maria will be staying at Paris Saint-Germain, where he hopes to prove himself and challenge for the UEFA Champions League alongside the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, who have also confirmed their intentions to stay in the French capital.
