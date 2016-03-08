Former Milan coach explains how Juve can beat Man Utd
23 October at 17:15Andrea Maldera, technical coach at Ukraine and formerly of AC Milan, spoke to Tuttosport ahead of the Manchester United vs Juventus game in the Champions League this evening:
“Do not think that Manchester United is a weak team, on the contrary. It's made up of great players at the individual level they make the difference Juventus will have to make sure that the game is not reduced to a lot of single duels because in that case the risk of burning at Old Trafford is high.
“It is not a team that steals the eyes or hits for the collective, but taken individually are all valuable players. If you go to duel in midfield with physical people like Pogba, Matic or Fellaini big risks. The various Martial, Rashford and Lukaku are all dangerous customers in one on one. Juventus will have to play as a team using the most technical and superior organization in possession and non-possession.
“Allegri's team must have a very organized phase of possession, moving the ball quickly, taking advantage of Cristiano Ronaldo's quality between the lines, while Manchester United defensively is vulnerable, often occupying spaces incorrectly. Red Devils marks the man, who is their first reference, suffers the insertions from behind the midfielders, just to be clear: the more you keep the ball in the feet and more from the references to opponents and in the case of Manchester United put the game on binary they prefer: that of individual duels. More instead move the ball quickly and with quality and more the team of Mourinho goes into difficulty.
“It's a very vertical team: as soon as it recovers the ball, it attacks the depth, often building its own successes, deliberately leaving the opponents to their possession. At the restart they are very poisonous because they have enormous quality in passing: Lukaku and Martial, fantastic on the break, are found with precise launches of 30-35 meters.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments