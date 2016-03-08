Former Milan coach Sacchi believes Sarri would be a revolution at Juve



Despite Chelsea’s 4 – 1 victory over Arsenal in the Europa League final, Maurizio Sarri’s future at the club is still not certain as he remains the strongest candidate to replace Massimiliano Allegri on the Juventus bench.



Former Milan coach Arrigo Sacchi spoke to Radio Capital, about Sarri’s future.



"It was a great pleasure for me the win of Sarri's Chelsea. Otherwise, they say he would end up in that category of coaches they say he is good but he doesn't win never. He won deservedly. He won a hard game, he has excellent players, but in general, they play little for the team. "



On the Juve Sacchi added, "I have a preference for those coaches who give a style to the team, in Italy, there are only 4 or 5 who are good strategists and give their team an imprint. All the others are just tactical.



“Sarri has shown that he is able to give his teams a style, an identity. Sarri at Juventus would be an important revolution. "



