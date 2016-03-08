Former Milan coach Sacchi: “Milan can compete with Juve for the Scudetto”
23 August at 12:45Former AC Milan head coach Arrigo Sacchi gave a lengthy interview to Italian newspaper Il Corriere della Sera about a wide range of topics; from AC Milan’s chances this season to the strength of the opposition and his admiration for Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City team:
"Juventus are favourites, it is overwhelming, but at the same time I am convinced that if Gattuso, a great person and exceptional professional, can also make a leap in quality, Milan will be the real surprise of the championship and can even compete for the Scudetto.
On Napoli-Milan: “A very open match, it will be extremely significant for the Rossoneri .. Attention: not the result, the performance: Milan must play with his head held high, with the mentality of a great old Milan, if it does, the group's self-esteem will increase dramatically. Last year was a young team, now I see it grown, improved in fact. Many of those guys I have known since the national youths. Maldara, Romagnoli. Fantastic guys. I know their human value, I know how generous they are, motivated. They are not mistaken.”
ON Milan: “Higuain is a guarantee, but above all there is a club, Maldini and Leonardo have history, competence and charisma, it was fundamental because the club is always at the top. players, they are a consequence.
"I appreciate your choice, it's a great challenge that honours him, I do not know if Napoli will repeat the result of last year, but one thing is certain: De Laurentiis has taken the best." Carletto is a master, a wise man in the Latin sense It is complicated because the Napoli last year has passed, even if not everyone has understood it. It has done something extraordinary, going beyond its potential. We had before our eyes a jewel; Sarri has been a blessing for Italian football, a pity that our Serie A has lost him."
