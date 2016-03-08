Former Milan coach says Ancelotti has ‘something more’ than Allegri
29 August at 22:00Speaking with regard to the season ahead, the battle at the top and two head coaches Massimiliano Allegri and Carlo Ancelotti, former AC Milan, Italy and Atletico Madrid manager Arrigo Sacchi wrote in La Gazzetta dello Sport in his usual editorial:
“Max has won four consecutive championships and obtained two second places in the Champions League. He is a great manager and tactician, a pragmatist, a man with clear ideas that makes well-aimed technical choices.
What's missing? Maybe win with a more generous football, fun and brave. These values increase education and culture. Ancelotti’s victories are no less, indeed he won the Champions League and leagues in every part of Europe. His football is a child of the quality of individuals but also of values such as beauty, harmony and ideas. They are two great technicians, even if different, perhaps Carlo has something more on the idea of the game.
This is the true strength of Napoli and Ancelotti can not compromise how to rely only on experience, strength and maturity; as Juventus’ squad is by far the strongest in Italy and among the best in Europe. To Allegri who makes him risk it? Simply do not take a goal and wait for the opponent's mistake. He knows that sooner or later one of his champions will solve the game with a cue.
Ancelotti does not have a squad with the same strength, experience and talent of their rivals. The Blues have always defended themselves by attacking, they are realized in fun, in possession and in speed. If they closed up they would never be as good as the Bianconeri. Napoli can do it only by exploiting the experience of last year, a will and a character equal to the Juventus and the ability of Carlo to create a team even more organized and with ideas superior to the strong rival.”
