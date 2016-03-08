Former Milan forward closes door on Serie A return
25 May at 20:00Rennes forward Mbaye Niang, who played for both AC Milan and Torino in the past, has commented on the rumours linking him with a return to Italy. Speaking after Rennes' match against Lille yesterday, Niang said:
"We started talking about my possible stay. I will meet the management to talk again and take what will be the best decision for everyone. I'd like to stay and I think the club wants me to stay."
