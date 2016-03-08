Former Milan Goalkeeper gives his verdict on Donnarumma Reina situation

In an interview with Tuttosport, former Rossoneri goalkeeper Giovanni Galli spoke about the battle between Gianluigi Donnarumma and Pepe Reina for the starting spot: "The rules ​​Gattuso will set and the way he will handle the situation in the locker room will be crucial. One scenario is that the coach will decide that Donnarumma is starting and Reina is his backup. Another scenario would be a competition for the starting spot between the goalkeepers on a physical, technical and mental level. I consider the Rossoneri goalkeepers as strong as those of Juventus, they are equal to Wojciech Szczesny and Mattia Perin. According to Sarri, that besides Reina being an excellent professional and a good goalkeeper, he is a great man, so I am convinced that he will put his experience at Donnarumma's disposal and with him at his side, Gigio will improve ".



Galli won Serie A once with Milan and won the European Cup on two occasions with the club.

