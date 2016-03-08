Former Milan keeper encourages Donnarumma to make PSG switch
29 June at 10:00AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is being heavily linked with a move away from Milan this summer. Even though Milan have had their request for an exclusion from this year's UEFA Europa League accepted, the Rossoneri still need to balance the books over the next year and it is thought that if PSG can present a strong enough offer to the club, that Donnarumma will head for the exit this summer.
Former Milan, Manchester United and Atalanta goalkeeper Massimo Taibi spoke to Radio Bianconera about Donnarumma's reported move to PSG, saying that "He did something exceptional, he is a very young boy, he managed to capture the attention of the most important clubs in the world. Certainly in Paris he has more opportunities to shine at the top level, he will in play the Champions League as a protagonist. Sirigu was the strongest goalkeeper this year in terms of performance, but in general I think Donnarumma is stronger."
