Former Milan keeper encourages Donnarumma to make PSG switch

29 June at 10:00
AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is being heavily linked with a move away from Milan this summer. Even though Milan have had their request for an exclusion from this year's UEFA Europa League accepted, the Rossoneri still need to balance the books over the next year and it is thought that if PSG can present a strong enough offer to the club, that Donnarumma will head for the exit this summer.

Former Milan, Manchester United and Atalanta goalkeeper Massimo Taibi spoke to Radio Bianconera about Donnarumma's reported move to PSG, saying that "​He did something exceptional, he is a very young boy, he managed to capture the attention of the most important clubs in the world. Certainly in Paris he has more opportunities to shine at the top level, he will in play the Champions League as a protagonist. Sirigu was the strongest goalkeeper this year in terms of performance, but in general I think Donnarumma is stronger."

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Atalanta
Milan

Globetrotter

27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.