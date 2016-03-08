The Rossoneri struggled big time financially under the former management and was even excluded from the Europa League because of this, although this was later overturned thanks to the entrance of Elliott.

Upon taking over the club, the former management with Marco Fassone leading the pack had presented a voluntary agreement to UEFA, in order to avoid FFP. The plan was eventually rejected, and now staggering details about Fassone's plan have been revealed.

In fact, according to a report from the reliable Calcio E Finanza, the former management expected a whopping €90m from China in revenue, whereas the actual revenue only amounted to €606K. Therefore, in hindsight, you can understand the fact that UEFA rejected Milan's voluntary agreement.

After a long and hectic summer for Milan, the club has finally been stabilised as a result of the takeover by Elliott, once former owner Yonghong Li defaulted on his loan to the hedge fund.