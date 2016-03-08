Former Milan midfielder reveals: 'I want to play for a top club'

Gerard Deulofeu, despite turning 25 next Wednesday, has already amassed a wealth of experience at different clubs, playing under different coaches. Deulofeu started his career with Barcelona and has since played for Everton, AC Milan on loan, Sevilla and his current club, Watford.Speaking to Reuters, Deulofeu spoke on a number of different topics:"Since I was a child I played feeling the pressure of comparisons with important players, but all of this belongs to the past: Watford is not Barcelona: there is not the same pressure, so I play with more confidence. However, what I want is to reach my peak and I will work hard to do it. Watford have a good profile but for now it is not a top club. We are eighth in the Premier League standings, fighting for seventh place, but I can not close the door to other teams. I'm focused on Watford, but of course my goal is to play in a top team, as normal for any professional."Guardiola? For me he was a very special coach, the first I had at Barcelona. A great coach and a nice person . I keep beautiful memories of that era, but I wish I could have a whole season with him. I was young and did not frequent the dressing room, but I'm really grateful for the opportunities he gave me.Manchester City ? Of course I'd like it, I'm working for this too. I really like their wingers: De Bruyne, Sané, Sterling and Mahrez, guys who play like me, so why not? I will fight for this, even if I stay focused on doing well where I am now. I was doing well at Milan, then I returned to Barça. There I had my opportunities, maybe not enough, and then I did not see the field for a month. I'm one who likes to play a lot, I do not like being on the bench or skipping games , so I came here to Watford to play as much as possible. I am satisfied with my decision."The metatarsal injury that made me start the season only in October? A disaster, but we must move forward. Watford has had a lot of confidence in me and we are playing a great season; now we have to finish it well."

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.