Alexandre Pato complimented Milan for the arrival of his compatriot Lucas Paquetá, as reported on Corriere dello Sport: "He is really very good. My advice for him is to learn Italian right away, so that he could quickly settle in and try to do well in all the ways, both on and off the pitch. Milan fans are incredible and they will love him".



The Brazilian former star, 29-year old, now playing for the Chinese side of Tianjin Quanjian, expresses his opinion even for the oncoming Milan derby, in particular about the strikes of the two sides: “Higuain is great, he will be a protagonist of the derby and I’m sure he will do very well at Milan. Even Icardi is a very good player, with a big talent. However, I think that matches could be determined by individual players, but to win the league you need all the team”.



And about his possible comeback to Milan: “I’ve spoken two times with Leonardo and, obviously, there have been jokes about this. Leo has always manifested me his esteem, and I did the same. My contract in China will expire in one year, than we will see what happens”.

Emanuele Giulianelli