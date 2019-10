Former Milan striker Niang open for Italy return

Serie A giants AC Milan’s former striker Mbaye Niang has revealed that he is open for a return to Italian football.​The 24-year-old, who is currently playing for French Ligue 1 outfit Rennes, expressed those views while talking to Sky Sports "I have good memories of Italy and one day, I would like to return,” said Niang. “But right now, my focus is completely on Rennes.”The Senegal international spent more than four and half seasons in Italy, mostly with the Milan-based club where he has scored eight goals in 67 league appearances.