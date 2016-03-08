Former Milan striker Niang open for Italy return
04 October at 14:50Serie A giants AC Milan’s former striker Mbaye Niang has revealed that he is open for a return to Italian football.
The 24-year-old, who is currently playing for French Ligue 1 outfit Rennes, expressed those views while talking to Sky Sports.
"I have good memories of Italy and one day, I would like to return,” said Niang. “But right now, my focus is completely on Rennes.”
The Senegal international spent more than four and half seasons in Italy, mostly with the Milan-based club where he has scored eight goals in 67 league appearances.
