Former Milan striker: 'One-legged Cavani better than Icardi with two legs'
20 October at 11:45Former AC Milan and Marseille forward Jean Pierre Papin has spoken to beIn Sport about the current striker situation at Paris Saint-Germain. PSG signed Mauro Icardi on loan with an option to buy from Inter Milan during the summer, after the forward looked destined to leave the club.
In the coming months, PSG are going to have to decide between signing a new deal with Edinson Cavani and exercising their option to permanently purchase Icardi. Speaking on the choice, Papin said that 'I prefer Cavani on one leg than Icardi on two.'
