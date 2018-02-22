Former Napoli boss Benitez linked with West Ham switch
17 May at 09:50Former Napoli star Rafa Benitez is being linked with replacing David Moyes at West Ham, Sky Sport reports. The former Manchester United boss left the Hammers yesterday and the Spanish manager is reported to be one of the leading candidates to take over at the Olympic stadium.
Only a few days ago Benitez revealed that he is not interested in a return to Napoli as his priority is to remain in the Premier League. Benitez did also claim that he is currently in ongoing talks with Newcastle to sign a new deal
