Former Napoli defender: 'Pjanic will be key for Juventus'
29 September at 12:30Former Napoli defender Ciro Ferrara has revealed who the danger men will be for Juventus and the partenopei when they lock horns in Turin on Saturday later today.
Juve have won all the games so far in the league and top the table with 18 points on the board. Napoli though, are second in the table with 15 points, having lost one game to Sampdoria.
Ferrara was recently talking to Gazzetta dello Sport about the upcoming all-important clash and he revealed who the most important players for both sides are.
He said: :"Pjanic for Juventus is key . By now he has become essential to make the team work in turnovers. And he can also be lethal from deadball situations.
"For Napoli I will say Callejon, who was Ronaldo's substitute for Real, is key. The Spaniard is a defensive and skilled balancer with his unpredictable cuts inside when playing the offensive role. His link-up with Insigne is excellent, as well as spectacular."
