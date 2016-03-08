Former Napoli director reveals why Juventus could sign two strikers
06 June at 10:55During an interview with RMC Sport, former Napoli and Atalanta sporting director Pierpaolo Marino discussed Juventus’ plans ahead of this summer’s transfer window. Indeed, he had some surprising news regarding their situation in attack, revealing that Gonzalo Higuaín and Mario Mandžukić could both leave Turin before the start of next season. Here is what he had to say:
“In addition to Higuaín, I know for a fact that it remains unclear whether Mandžukić will stay. Therefore, the club could decide to sign two strikers – not just Morata. I do not think that the Spaniard is an ideal replacement for Higuaín because they are very different in terms of the qualities they have. Instead, I think Cavani would be a better option for them.”
The aforementioned Mandžukić has already been linked with several clubs in recent weeks, including Serie A rivals AC Milan. Meanwhile, a move to the Chinese Super League could well be on the cards. Only time will tell.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
