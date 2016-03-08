Former Napoli sporting director reveals why Hamsik never joined Juventus or Inter Milan
05 February at 22:55Former Napoli sporting director Pierpaolo Marino has revealed as to why Marek Hamsik didn't join Juventus or Inter Milan when he was about 20 years old.
Hamsik is set to leave the partenopei in the coming few days to join Chinese club Daliang Yifang, has been at the club since 2007 and has appeared 400 times for the Naples based outfit.
Former Napoli sporting director Pierpaolo Marino was recently talking to Sportnews about why he left for Inter or Juve even though they were interested in him.
He said: "It was 2006 and he was 19 years old. We took him but stayed a season with Brescia.
When I was the sporting director of Napoli, Juventus and Inter Milan wanted him. The bianconeri called me, while the then patron of the Nerazzurri Massimo Moratti called De Laurentiis. We did not give it up because we did not want to, but even the boy did not make any pressure to leave, indeed. "
This season, the Slovakian has appeared 13 times in the Serie A for Napoli, appearing six times in the Champions League, scoring once and assisting once.
