Former Napoli star happy to stay in China with Benitez in charge
13 September at 20:30Martin Petras, the agent of former Napoli star Marek Hamsik, has spoken to Radio Punto Nuovo about how the Slovakian is getting on in the Chinese Super League.
"Marek is very happy with his experience but has not yet learned Chinese. With the new coach, Benitez, things are better: he has fun, the team has grown and the results have arrived. Hamsik has always been a polite man, he never looked for clashes. Marek told me he will come to Naples to see some games, but I think the club should organize something for him. He was a symbol, it would be a pleasant event. He was sorry he couldn't say farewell properly. It must be a game, it could also be a lap of the field during an important match, when the stadium is full. He follows all the matches, in Naples he has many friends."
